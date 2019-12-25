Erdogan Arrived on a Surprise Visit to Tunisia
December 25, 2019
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived today for an unannounced preliminary visit to Tunisia, a presidential spokesman said, quoted by Reuters.
Erdogan will be talking to his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied. The purpose of the visit was not specified.
