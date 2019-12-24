PM Boyko Borissov: It Has Been a Successful Year, with Strong Economic Growth, Stable Finances, Steady Increase of Incomes,

It has been a successful year, with strong economic growth, stable finances, steady increase of incomes, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the inspection of the repaired over 36 km of the third-class road III-866 Krichim - Mihalkovo - Smolyan, said the government press office. The investment is under the Operational Programme "Regions for Growth" and amounts to over BGN 52 million.



Construction and repair works on the road were completed in less than 8 months, Prime Minister Borissov said. In his words, before the renovation some sections were so narrow that it was impossible to make a turn. And now pedestrians are able to move undisturbed because of the newly built sidewalks.



This time next year there will be another breakthrough – towards the border checkpoint with Greece at Roudozem-Xanthi, which will be of great benefit for development of business and tourism in the region, the prime minister said.