Stories about the Origin of the Christmas Tree

Decorating the Christmas tree is perhaps the most popular custom associated with the Nativity of Christ. Tradition dictates that before Christmas every Christian family should get the tree in question (which is most often a fir tree or other coniferous tree), which should be decorated with colourful lights, treats and ornaments. Nowadays, artificial trees are often used, and in rare cases - trees that are decorated outdoors without being cut down. That said, you may be well aware of this, but the fact that this custom dates back to ancient times will probably surprise you.

Although decorating a Christmas tree is considered to be a Christian tradition, it first arose in ancient Egypt, where palm trees were decorated. The Egyptians believed that winter was a period during which the supreme god Ra was sick and weak, so they declared their support by decorating the trees. For them, it was a symbol of the triumph of life over weakness, weakness and death. Later, the Germanic tribes used ornamental evergreen twigs to celebrate the gift of light, which they celebrated around December 21 (the shortest day of the year).

