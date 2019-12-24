Because of the Fire: No Christmas Service at Notre Dame
Society | December 24, 2019, Tuesday // 16:31| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
For the first time in more than two centuries, there will be no Christmas service at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
The cathedral suffered a severe fire in April this year. Eight months later, repair works at one of the most famous Christian temples continues.
Notre Dame is inclided in UNESCO World Heritage Site List. The cathedral was always open for Christmas, even during the Nazi occupation.
It was last closed in the late 18th and early 19th centuries during the anti-Catholic part of the Great French Revolution.
- » Stories about the Origin of the Christmas Tree
- » Bulgarians Celebrate Christmas Eve
- » Wages of Bulgarian Nurses will be Tied to Doctors'
- » The European Commission Continues to Monitor the Air Quality in Bulgaria
- » A 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Mediterranean
- » At Least 11 People Died, More than 300 Were Rushed to Hospitals after Drinking Home-Made Coconut Wine on a Christmas Party