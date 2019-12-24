Wages of Bulgarian Nurses will be Tied to Doctors'

December 24, 2019, Tuesday
The Bulgarian Medical Association and the Health Insurance Fund have signed National Framework Agreement for 2020 - 2022. According to it, at least 50% of revenues of the medical establishments will go for salaries. The step was made by Healthcare Minister Kiril Ananiev in talks with protesting nurses. The new rule would also apply to private hospitals. The ratio between salaries of doctors and nurses will become 1.6 to 1.

The agreement has also cleared all controversial issues about medicines provided for chronically ill patients, as well as preventive examinations that could be performed at each visit to the doctor's./ BNR

