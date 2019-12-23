Intense Traffic because of the Christmas Holidays
Intense traffic on Bulgaria’s main roads is expected ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Some 3,600 police officers will monitor compliance with traffic rules along with more than 200 technical means. The police will be checking for aggressive driving, speeding, alcohol and drug use, as well as whether vehicles are technically in good condition and compliant for driving in winter conditions, BNT reported.
Motorways and the roads to the borders and mountain resorts are expected to be the busiest. The largest number of vehicles are expected at Kulata border crossing (border with Greece). As a safety measure, traffic of heavy goods vehicles will be temporarily stopped from 16.00 to 20.00 today, December 20 and on Saturday, December 21, from 08.00 to 11.00 o’clock.
The Bulgarian Railway Company will provide additional 28,000 seats during the Christmas holidays and around New Year.
- » The European Commission Continues to Monitor the Air Quality in Bulgaria
- » A 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Mediterranean
- » At Least 11 People Died, More than 300 Were Rushed to Hospitals after Drinking Home-Made Coconut Wine on a Christmas Party
- » Venice's Historic Centre is Underwater again
- » Which is the Most Ordered Toy on the Internet?
- » There Will Be no "Blue" and "Green" Zone in Sofia during the Holidays