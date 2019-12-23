A 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Mediterranean

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was registered in the Mediterranean, about 100 km south of Antalya Province, the government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported, quoted by Turkish CNN Türk.

The quake was registered at 9.48 am local time (8.48 am). The depth of the quake was 7.15 km.

The earthquake was felt in the Antalya region.

