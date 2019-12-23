At Least 11 People Died, More than 300 Were Rushed to Hospitals after Drinking Home-Made Coconut Wine on a Christmas Party

Authorities regularly issue warnings that the drinking should be avoided.

At least 11 people have died and more than 300 were rushed to hospitals after drinking home-made coconut wine on Christmas celebrations in the Philippines.

The poisonings occurred in two provinces south of Manila, all related to the use of a drink that locals call Lambanog. It is very popular at Christmas and other celebrations.

Authorities have regularly issued warnings that the drink may contain methyl alcohol and should be avoided.

"If it is fermented, it produces methanol during the fermentation. Sometimes, the lambanog being sold has too much methanol content."

