Boeing Fired its CEO

Business | December 23, 2019, Monday // 18:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Boeing Fired its CEO

Boeing dismissed its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, on Monday morning. He will also leave his position as a member of the board of directors.

The corporation's announcement said Muilenburg's responsibilities would be temporarily assumed by CFO Greg Smith. On January 13, 2020 David Calhoun will take over the CEO post.

"We decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," the statement said.

 

