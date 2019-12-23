About 60 percent of Venice's historic centre is underwater again. The level of tidal waves from the lagoon, in which the Italian city is located, reached 144 centimeters.

There have been about 20 similar cases in the recent history of the city, but in recent years these phenomena have become more frequent.

Venice, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is still recovering from a record high tide that reached 187 centimeters on November 12 - the highest level in 53 years.

The streets of Venice begin to flood when the water level reaches the limit of 1 meter. The Italian government is building a flood control system to protect the city, but it is not ready yet and cannot be used. Due to the flooding hoteliers are reporting a record number of canceled reservations for the Christmas and New Year holidays.