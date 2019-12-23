Which is the Most Ordered Toy on the Internet?

Bulgaria: Which is the Most Ordered Toy on the Internet? www.pixabay.com

Baby Yoda ranks first on the Amazon Toys list, according to British media.

He appeared at the end of the first series of The Mandalorian of the Star Wars universe broadcast by Disney + and quickly became a fan favourite.

Demand for the Baby Yoda toy has always been high, but it has become the # 1 plush toy among the best-selling products before New Year. Second and third place are Cabbage Patch dolls Kids.

If you haven't bought the Baby Yoda yet, you probably won't be able to do it right now. The next delivery is expected around May 25th, 2020, but you can preorder online.

Tags: baby yoda, toys, Star Wars
