Eurostat: Annual Inflation in the Euro Area up to 1.0%

The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.0% in November 2019, up from 0.7% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 1.9%. European Union annual inflation was 1.3% in November 2019, up from 1.1% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.0%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Italy, Portugal (both 0.2%) and Belgium (0.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (3.8%), Hungary (3.4%), Slovakia (3.2%) and Czechia (3.0%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in five Member States, remained stable in two and rose in twenty.

In November, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.82 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.37 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.10 pp) and energy (-0.33 pp), Eurostat data show.

