The Diverse World of Working in Computing

For too many years, the IT industry has been sidelined in movies and the media as an uninteresting, pedestrian job. The stereotype of the computer nerd has acted as somewhat of a smokescreen for what actually lies behind it in the industry. Working in computing is actually a vibrant career path that’s abundant with weird and wonderful jobs that apply the skills which can either be learned through experience or via a degree.

Cybersecurity

Many people know that being a software developer involves testing and trialing new software, but the way this works in practice is quite exciting. One way to test cybersecurity software is to become what is known as an ‘ethical hacker.’ These software testers deliberately look for weak spots in anti-malware software and computer systems to identify potential weak spots. Instead of just crafting the technology, you’re also actively trying to trick it in order to see how well it performs. This cyber security infographic perfectly illustrates the process of how ethical hacking works.

On Your Feet

If you’re worried about joining an industry that is relatively sedentary, then don’t be mistaken. Working as a technician is actually an incredibly physical job, depending on which arena you work in. For example, if you were trained to fix a particular type of computer system, working from business-to-business would have you meeting clients and working from B2B all day. This also leaves room for you to work in a freelance capacity.

App Development

Smartphones and tablets revolutionized the way we use technology, with many of us spending far more time on our portable devices now than desktop computers. Apps are now used by businesses and personal users alike to:

Get a more tailored experience of a service Instantly access personal accounts with secure data Pass time on social media Improve customer service Access news and entertainment

Inevitably, the more we use our smartphones, the more demand there will be for an improved app experience.

Public Sector

It’s not just large conglomerate private companies that need experienced developers and technicians to improve their IT department. Public sector bodies have big demands when it comes to the software they use. Their systems have to be capable of processing large quantities of data. Not only do their systems have to do this accurately, but it has to be done with absolutely no glitches. Being a software developer in the public sector comes with just as much pressure and expectation as a blue chip company.

Web Development

If you love a little creativity in your job, then going into the world of web development could be right up your street. Being a web developer will see you testing out relatively practical functions, which ensures that there is an easy user experience for a company or individual’s website. On top of that, they have to ensure that the website is optimized for search engines in terms of its structure and accessibility so that it doesn’t get lost in Google’s ranking system.

Creativity

There is so much more room for creativity in the computing world these days that you would be a fool to consider it a dry and statistical industry. When so many of us live our lives on portable devices, it’s no surprise that there’s an even higher demand for mentally-stimulating graphics and apps that are visually appealing. If you’ve ever opened an app, only to be dismayed at the appearance of it, this is when a creative mind could come in useful.

Problem Solving

Finally, if you’re looking at the titles of computing jobs such as ‘systems analyst’ or ‘engineering manager’, know that while the names of these might seem ostensibly plain, the roles themselves are incredibly complex. You could have these positions in any firm in a variety of industries. A lot of computing jobs are just as much about problem-solving as they are about actually programming or fixing hardware. Fixing problems on a day-to-day basis means that your job will vary widely as new issues arise and demand fixing.

Working in computing can be surprisingly rewarding if you approach it with an open mind. Gone are the days when working in IT meant being a simple support worker, destined to fix employees’ broken computer systems. Now the industry has an impossibly vast range of possibilities, all of which are open to you with the right kind of training and experience. Getting the right education and experience could open up an exciting career path for you.