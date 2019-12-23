There Will Be no "Blue" and "Green" Zone in Sofia during the Holidays

Society | December 23, 2019, Monday // 16:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There Will Be no "Blue" and "Green" Zone in Sofia during the Holidays www.pixabay.com

Parking in the "blue" and "green" zones in Sofia will be free of charge on the holidays. 

The residents and guests of the capital will be able to park their cars at the designated places without paying  on December 24, 25 and 26 and January 1.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: blue zone, green zone, parking, holidays
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria