There Will Be no "Blue" and "Green" Zone in Sofia during the Holidays
Society | December 23, 2019, Monday // 16:16| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Parking in the "blue" and "green" zones in Sofia will be free of charge on the holidays.
The residents and guests of the capital will be able to park their cars at the designated places without paying on December 24, 25 and 26 and January 1.
