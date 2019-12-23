Bulgaria Earned EUR 3.4 Billion from International Tourism

Bulgaria had earned over EUR 3.4 billion in revenues from international tourism in the period January-October 2019, according to the data of the Bulgarian National Bank released today, said the press office of the Ministry of Tourism. The results show a decrease of only 0.3% compared to the same period of the record 2018.



In October 2019 alone, the revenues from foreign tourists amounted to EUR 217 million, an increase of 4.4% compared to the same month of 2018. The number of foreign tourist arrivals increased, too, with over 546,000 arrivals in October, according to the National Statistical Institute, an increase of 5.1% year-on-year.



The results show that despite the global challenges and crises, Bulgarian tourism is developing steadily and is proving its stability, said Minister Nikolina Angelkova. She further said that the Ministry of Tourism, together with the tourism industry and local authorities, will continue to work towards successful completion of the winter season and preparation for summer 2020.