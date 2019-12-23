Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 11 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for 11 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is in place for the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Sliven, Stara Zagora.



The yellow code means that the weather is potentially dangerous. People are warned to watch out for flying debris and expect local disturbances of normal outdoor activities.



The yellow code for strong winds at sea is in place along the coast in the regions of Burgas, Varna and Dobrich, forecasters warn of rough seas.

Picture Source: NIMH