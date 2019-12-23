Scientists Predict a Catastrophic Decline in Human Intelligence

www.pixabay.com

Scientists at the University of Colorado at boulder (USA), predict a catastrophic decline in human intelligence due to the increased carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere, according to the website Phys.org.

Researchers tracked how increased levels of carbon dioxide affect children's learning.

Previous experiments have shown that high concentrations of gas actually affect their mental capacity, but the easy solution  is to simply ventilate the room. At the same time, the effect of fresh air saturated with carbon dioxide was unknown.

Specialists examined two scenarios. In the first, humanity reduces its greenhouse gas emissions. In the second option, the emissions remain at the same level.

The computer simulations show that students' cognitive abilities will decline in both cases. According to forecasts made by 2100, the decline of humanity's intelligence will be at best 25 percent and at worst 50 percent.

