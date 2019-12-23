Massive Chain-Reaction Crash Involving almost 70 Vehicles in Virginia (PHOTO)
The thick fog and icy road on a state highway in the US state of Virginia caused a massive chain-reaction crash involving 69 vehicles, BTA reported.
There were no casualties, but several were critically injured, according to local police. About 35 to 50 people were taken to nearby hospitals.
Local television reported that two of the victims were in life-threatening condition.
The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge, near Camp Peary.
#TrafficAlert I64 in #York Co #Virginia. #VSP investigating 35-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west lanes. @511statewideva for detour info. Fog & ice on Queens Creek bridge at 7:51 AM when crashes began. Injuries minor to life-threatening. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/2qsiBYAAW3— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) 22 December 2019
