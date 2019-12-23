Massive Chain-Reaction Crash Involving almost 70 Vehicles in Virginia (PHOTO)

Society » INCIDENTS | December 23, 2019, Monday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Massive Chain-Reaction Crash Involving almost 70 Vehicles in Virginia (PHOTO) www.pixabay.com

The thick fog and icy road on a state highway in the US state of Virginia caused a massive chain-reaction crash involving 69 vehicles, BTA reported.

There were no casualties, but several were critically injured, according to local police. About 35 to 50 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Local television reported that two of the victims were in life-threatening condition.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge, near Camp Peary.

 
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, chain reaction, Virginia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria