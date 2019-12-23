More than 2 Tonnes of Oil Spilled in Waters off Galapagos Islands

More than 2 Tonnes of Oil Spilled in Waters off Galapagos Islands

More than two tonnes of diesel fuel were poured into the waters off the Galapagos Islands yesterday after a cargo vessel overturned while being loaded with containers early Sunday, local officials said on Twitter, CNN reported.

The incident happened near the island of San Cristobal in the Galapagos Archipelago.

Local authorities are taking urgent measures to prevent environmental damage.

The Galapagos Archipelago, with nearly 130 islands, is part of Ecuador and is located about a thousand kilometers from the mainland. Because of its unique flora and fauna, it has been designated by UNESCO as a "World Heritage Site" and biosphere reserve.

