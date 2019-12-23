Cabin Crew Threatened Lufthansa with a Strike

www.pixabay.com

The Independent Flight Attendants Organisation (UFO) says its negotiations with Lufthansa have failed and from now on it can strike. While there would be no walkouts on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day, "we could now announce a strike at any time," vice-chairman Daniel Flohr told reporters at Frankfurt airport, The Local reported.

A union spokesman said the arbitration process had not led to results. He said he ha can't divulge details of the talks, but warned that strike actions could be expected, likely after the Christmas holidays.

The dispute is about wages and improving working conditions for the cabin crew.

Lufthansa expressed hope that a solution to the labor conflict affecting around 22,000 people could still be found, TASS reported.

In November, about 1,500 flights were canceled because of a protest called for by the union.

