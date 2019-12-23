Weather Forecast: Strong West-Northwest Wind Will Bring Cold Air to the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 23, 2019, Monday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Strong West-Northwest Wind Will Bring Cold Air to the Country www.pixabay.com

Today, the wind will start blowing from the west-northwest, it will be moderate and strong and will bring cold air. Considerable cloudiness, with rain in many areas is expected.

Maximum temperatures will range from 7- 9C in northwestern Bulgaria to 13-15C in the eastern parts of the country, where in the morning there will still be a moderate south wind; in Sofia temperatures of 8-9C. Atmospheric pressure is much lower than the monthly average, it will start to rise during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wind, Weather forecast, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria