Weather Forecast: Strong West-Northwest Wind Will Bring Cold Air to the Country

Today, the wind will start blowing from the west-northwest, it will be moderate and strong and will bring cold air. Considerable cloudiness, with rain in many areas is expected.

Maximum temperatures will range from 7- 9C in northwestern Bulgaria to 13-15C in the eastern parts of the country, where in the morning there will still be a moderate south wind; in Sofia temperatures of 8-9C. Atmospheric pressure is much lower than the monthly average, it will start to rise during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).