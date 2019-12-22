Serhiy Kyslytsia is Ukraine’s New Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Kyslytsia as Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations. He was Deputy Foreign Minister

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian President has appointed Ukraine's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko as US ambassador, Reuters and TASS reported.

Agencies cite a Ukrainian presidential decree.

Zelensky's spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel told France press today that the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on charges of blackmailing his Ukrainian counterpart was "internal work" to the US. "Ukraine does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," Mendel said. She stressed that Washington remains a "strategic partner" of Kiev.