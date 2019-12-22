The EP Supports the Lifting of the EU Monitoring Mechanism for Bulgaria

The European Parliament supports the lifting of the EU monitoring mechanism for Bulgaria, a letter sent from the EP President David Sassoli to the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen says, BNT reported.

Before the definite lifting of the mechanism, the European member states must express their opinions.

Commenting on the topic, MEP Emil Radev was convinced that it was an irreversible process. He explained that the "Cooperation and Verification Mechanism" (CVM) will be lifted only if the country has fulfilled the 17 benchmarks criteria that were set in 2017. We have fulfilled all the recommendations. The changes, both in the legislation and in the independence of the judicial system are irreversible, he added.