New Movie of Bulgarian Animation Artist Theodore Ushev, The Physics of Sorrow, has been Shortlisted for the Oscar Awards

The new movie of Bulgarian animation artist Theodore Ushev, The Physics of Sorrow, has been shortlisted for the Oscar Award of the American Film Academy in the category of animated shorts.

The list contains a total of 10 titles, selected among 92 works in the preliminary selection stage. The nominations of the five titles that will continue in the voting process will be announced on January 13.

Theodore Ushev's The Physics of Sorrow is based on the book of the same name by Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov. This is the second successful collaboration between the two authors after Ushev's short animation Blind Vaysha, based on a short story by Gospodinov, earned an Oscar nomination in 2017./ BNR