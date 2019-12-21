The Council for Work with Bulgarians Abroad reports on its activities throughout 2019

The Council for Work with Bulgarians Abroad reports on its activities throughout 2019

The Council for Work with Bulgarians Abroad with the Vice President discussed at its last meeting for 2019. The forum with Bulgarians abroad to be held in the forthcoming year, at which there will be no banned topics.

The concept of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute is also ready. Vice-President Iliana Yotova announced that an amendment to the Law on Foreigners was adopted, facilitating the arrival of  students with Bulgarian origin to Bulgaria without the need for a visa.

The Ministry of Education introduced a new opportunity for applying from abroad with a Bulgarian language exam and a general examination. Also, the argument was confirmed that amendments to the Law on Bulgarian Citizenship must include a mandatory level of command of the Bulgarian language and the requirement of permanent residence./ BNR

