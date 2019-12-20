Eurobarometer Survey: 60% of Bulgarians Have Trust in the EU

Bulgarians are among Europeans with the highest trust the EU, a Eurobarometer survey shows. 60% of Bulgarians have trust in the EU and 25% do not. Before Bulgaria regarding this indicator are only Lithuanians at 66% and Danes at 63%. The lowest trust in the EU is in the UK at 29%, with an EU average of 43%, BNR reported.

The decline in Europeans' trust in the community for 2019 is 1%, while in Bulgaria and Romania the trust has increased by 5%. When asked if they feel EU citizens, only 56% of Bulgarians say yes. Only Italy, the United Kingdom and Greece have lower scores on this indicator. At the same time, in Luxembourg, Spain and Germany, over 82% of respondents feel Europeans.

Bulgarians are also among the most skeptical nations regarding the euro, with only 39% supporting it and 41% disapproving of the common currency.