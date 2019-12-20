Ivan Geshev Met with the Interpol Secretary General

Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev on December 20 met with Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock, who is on a visit to Sofia to mark 30 years since Bulgaria's renewal of membership in the international organisation.

Jürgen Stock congratulated Ivan Geshev on his election as Chief Prosecutor and expressed his satisfaction that the person who heads the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office is familiar with the field work and understands the nature of the functioning of the whole law enforcement system, BNT reported.

During the meeting, Ivan Geshev stated that thanks to the good joint work between the Prosecutor's Office and Interpol, suspects and defendants in cases important to Bulgaria were identified. "The cases on which we jointly worked with Interpol are already subject to judicial procedure," Geshev added.

"We act by the rules unlike those who violate the laws. Therefore, we need to improve the cooperation between all institutions inside and outside Bulgaria in the fight against crime," the Chief Prosecutor said.

"Bulgaria is a good example of successful interaction between its law enforcement agencies and its cooperation with Interpol," the Secretary General of Interpol said.

The participants in the meeting agreed that the timely exchange of information between all law enforcement agencies is of paramount importance in order to adequately counteract crimes such as terrorism, organised crime and cybercrime.