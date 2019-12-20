A Powerful Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

Bulgaria: A Powerful Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of northern India today, France Press and Reuters reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 51 km southwest of Jurm, northern Afghanistan, at a depth of more than 200 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the Pakistani capital Islamabad and the Afghan capital Kabul. The quake was also felt in the Indian capital of Delhi and the Pakistani city of Lahore.

No casualties and serious material damage are expected, said the US Geological Survey.

