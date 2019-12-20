The Number of Men who Smoke is Falling

The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted turn to the fight against smoking - the number of male smokers is decreasing for the first time worldwide and is on the turn, BTA reports.

So far, the WHO has noted a regular increase in male smokers since recording their numbers over the past 20 years.

During this period, the number of people addicted to tobacco decreased by 60 million. These good results were mainly due to the refusal of women to smoke, with their numbers falling by 100 million globally, reaching 244 million. At the same time, the number of male smokers has increased by 40 million, reaching 1,093 billion globally.

According to WHO estimates, the number of male smokers will decrease by 2 million in the period 2018-2020