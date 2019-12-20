The Number of Men who Smoke is Falling

Society » HEALTH | December 20, 2019, Friday // 18:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Number of Men who Smoke is Falling www.pixabay.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted  turn to the fight against smoking - the number of male smokers is decreasing for the first time worldwide and is on the turn, BTA reports.

So far, the WHO has noted a regular increase in male smokers since recording their numbers over the past 20 years.

During this period, the number of people addicted to tobacco decreased by 60 million. These good results were mainly due to the refusal of women to smoke, with their numbers falling by 100 million globally, reaching 244 million. At the same time, the number of male smokers has increased by 40 million, reaching 1,093 billion globally.

According to WHO estimates, the number of male smokers will decrease by 2 million in the period 2018-2020

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, men, smokers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria