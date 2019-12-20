The Elections in the UK Generated over 15 Million Tweets

More than 15 million messages were posted on Twitter during the campaign ahead of last week's UK parliamentary elections, an increase of more than 66% from the previous elections in 2017, the BNR quoted the company on Thursday.

According to social media, almost 10,000 tweets were sent in just one minute immediately after the release of the key exit polls, just after voting ended at 10pm UK time on December 12th.

It is interesting to note that dog-themed posts have become a tradition for Election Day in recent years, with more than 122,000 Tweets #DogsAtPollingStations published in the voting process last Thursday. Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself cast his vote, accompanied by his beloved dog.