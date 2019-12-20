The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered on December 21st
Society | December 20, 2019, Friday // 17:36| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
On December 21, 2019, from 0 a.m. to 3 a.m, activities for implementing updates of the electronic system for toll collection both time-based and based on distance travelled have been scheduled. It is possible that partial delays and interruptions occur, which could hamper e-vignettes sales.
To avoid the risk of facing problems with the purchase of an e-vignette during the scheduled updates, it is recommended that drivers carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy an e-vignette in a timely manner.
