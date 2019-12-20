Report: 30 French Military Members Have Joined Jihadist Organisations since 2012

30 French military members have joined jihadist organisations in Syria and Iraq since 2012, providing them with their experience and military knowledge, France Press reported, citing a report by the French Center for the Analysis of Terrorism.

The report, which is expected to be released by the end of the week, documents the biographies of those the journeys of these soldiers, sometimes through renowned units - the Foreign Legion, marine riflemen, paratroopers - who have decided to join the ranks of the jihad after individual journeys that are very different from each other.

The report, which describes the biographies and motivations of 23 of them, said the army was an obvious "strategic recruitment target”, but that "Islamist radicalisation remains marginal within the armies".

The experiences of these men, some of whom have died, have helped them rise within the ranks of the organizations they have joined. Some ex-servicemen were able to plan attacks in France, thanks to their training in the French army, the report noted. According to the report, the authorities have been closely monitoring the military or Islamist radicalization prone to Islamization and in recent years the laws have become stricter, especially by allowing administrative investigations of those who have already joined the service.