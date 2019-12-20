The United States Raised the Minimum Age for Buying Cigarettes to 21 Years

The US Congress has decided to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21 years across the country, France Press reported.

The change passed by the Senate is part of a measure made to the budget bill. It will enter into force in about nine months.

So far, 19 out of the 50 US states have introduced this minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes.

In recent years, electronic cigarettes have become very popular among high school and college students. 27.5% of high school seniors say they have smoked an e-cigarette in the last 30 days, according to a government survey this year. Three years ago, the number was 11.3%.

In September, Donald Trump proposed a total ban on flavoured e-cigarettes. This happened after there were numerous cases of seriously ill people smoking electronic cigarettes in the US. A study by health authorities has shown that vitamin E acetate is the cause.

To date, there are 2,409 registered cases and 52 deaths.