Vladimir Iliev is the Athlete of the Year

Vladimir Iliev was named the Athlete of the Year for 2019. The biathlete deserves our distinction after winning a silver medal at the Biathlon World Championships in Sweden earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Iliev was also honoured with the Sports Icarus Award.

Hristiyan Stoyanov was named Athlete of the Year with Disabilities.

Here is the full top 10 Athlete of the Year ranking:

1. Vladimir Iliev

2. Ivet Lalova

3. Grigor Dimitrov

4. Bozhidar Andreev

5. Taybe Yusein

6. Albert Popov

7. Radoslav Panteleev

8. Kubrat Pulev

9. Maria Oryashkova

10. Boryana Kaleyn

For the second year in a row, the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble has been announced as the Team of the Year, which won a silver medal from the World Cup in Baku and gold medals from the World Cups in Minsk and Kazan.