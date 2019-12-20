Volkswagen Plant Will be in Plovdiv, not in Turkey, the City's Deputy Mayor Believes

Bulgaria: Volkswagen Plant Will be in Plovdiv, not in Turkey, the City's Deputy Mayor Believes

There is no final decision of the Volkswagen Group where it will make its new plant, but we see that the construction in Turkey has not started yet, Deputy Mayor Stefan Stoyanov told his colleagues in Plovdiv in response to a question whether Bulgaria and in particular Plovdiv lost the battle for Volkswagen.

Stoyanov explained that Turkey has provided better conditions, on the one hand, but on the other - the country is a very large market, and the car industry is well developed.

 

Volkswagen, plant, turkey, Plovdiv, Stefan Stoyanov
