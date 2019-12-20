By 2030, More than 49% of Americans Will be Overweight

After a study, US scientists found that by 2030, nearly half of the older Americans will be overweight, BTA reported. The problem of obesity turned out to be more serious than expected.

"It's very disturbing," said Dr. John Lawrence Appel of Johns Hopkins, a nutrition expert. "We will have terrible medical and financial problems because too many people will weigh too much," Dr. Apple added.

The study was conducted by scientists at Harvard and George Washington University and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Being overweight increases the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, cancer, and many other health problems. Obesity is determined by the body mass index, which is related to the ratio of height to weight. the normal norms of this index are below 25. In overweight people it is from 25 to 30. The average obese people are in the index from 30 to 35, and in those with severely overweight the index is at 35 and up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of older Americans have obesity problems. According to a new survey, by 2030, more than 49% of Americans will be overweight. In the 29 states, they will be more than half.

Obesity is most prevalent among women (28%) and people with low-income (32%).

The paradox is that people with low incomes and opportunities to buy food weigh more. The good news so far is that diabetes has been declining due to early diagnosis and treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a decline in obesity in pre-school children who are served government food at schools. Obesity declined from 16% in 2010 to 14% in 2016.

