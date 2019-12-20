Sofia with BGN 1.7 Billion Budget for 2020

The discussion on the 2020 budget for Sofia began on Friday. The project envisages the capital having a budget of BGN 1.7 billion next year.

BGN 486 million are earmarked for education, BGN 296 million for the maintenance of the city, and about BGN 74 million will be spent for the construction of new streets and boulevards. One of the most expensive projects is the repair of the tram route Tsar Boris Third Blvd., costing BGN 39 million.

Funds for the purchase of new public transport buses, as a preventative measure to combat the dirty air will also be allocated.