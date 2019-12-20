What Caused Google and Youtube to Crash?
Cut fiber optic cables have caused the global collapse of Google and Youtube.
Google has explained that such a simultaneous interruption can be extremely rare. Because of it, however, the largest search engine and most popular video sharing site were inaccessible to Europe and North America.
