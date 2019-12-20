Dozens of Fires are Raging in Australia, Two Firefighters Have Died

Bulgaria: Dozens of Fires are Raging in Australia, Two Firefighters Have Died

Two Australian firefighters have died battling wildfires in the country. Due to the high temperatures, dozens of fires are currently raging there.

In another incident, two firefighters received burns to their faces, arms and legs and were taken by helicopter to a hospital. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that he is interrupting his vacation and returning to the country. He has received strong criticism on social networks in recent days for having gone on vacation at such a critical time.

Australia has been hit by droughts and fires and registered record highs.

