Four Stations in Sofia Registered Very High Levels of Fine Particulate Matter
For the next morning, the pollution levels in many parts of the country are well above the permissible levels. 12 of the stations of the Executive Environmental Agency report values above the concentration limits.
The air is dirtiest in Sofia Field, where in Mladost, Pavlovo, Hipodruma and Nadezhda the fine dust particles are 3-4 times above the norm.
