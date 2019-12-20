3.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Vrancea

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Friday night in Romania's seismic region of Vrancea, BTA reported.

The quake was 113 km deep and its epicentre was 68 km east of Brasov. In December, 14 earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.1 and 3.8 on the Richter scale were recorded in Romania.

The strongest earthquake this year was 4.7 magnitude Richter and occurred in Suceava County on May 18th.