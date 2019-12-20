Shooting in Downtown Moscow, FSB Officer was Killed

Gunfire in the centre of Moscow. A policeman is killed and two people are in serious condition. Three more were injured.

On Thursday night, an unidentified gunman began firing near the Federal Security Service building. He barricaded himself but was quickly eliminated by police. So far, his name and motives remain unknown.

Initially, information emerged that the attackers were three, but later the Russian authorities explained that it was a single person who had been neutralized.

There was no shooting inside the heavily guarded building on Lubyanka Street.

"People were scared, they were running. We didn't know what was happening,” Andrei Petrov said.

"The cafe was open, nothing was happening - everything was normal. A tail formed. And then we heard a gunshot. A car passed by, but we didn't think of anything at all. We scared when the people began to run away. " says Sergey Komlev.