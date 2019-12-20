"Green ticket" Day Passеs for Public Transport to be Sold Today in Sofia

'Green ticket’ day passеs for public transport will be sold today in Sofia, the municipality's press office reported.



The ‘green ticket’ costs BGN 1.00 and is valid for one day for all public transport in Sofia. It can be purchased at the offices for sale of public transport passes and tickets, metro ticket offices, from the drivers of public transport vehicles, and through the mobile application https://sofia.mpass.bg.



The municipality further said that parking spaces at metro stations will be free of charge for those who use public transport today. Such parking spaces are available at the metro stations on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd, Cherni Vrah Blvd, Lomsko Shose Blvd, Alexander Malinov Blvd and Dragan Tsankov Blvd.



The measure aims to encourage residents to use public transport instead of their cars on days with high air pollution levels. Today, two automatic stations of the Executive Environment Agency registered concentration of fine particulate matter of over 200 micrograms per cubic metre.



On https://air.sofia.bg residents can check PM2.5 values in real time, as well as the forecast for the next two days.