Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Higher Temperatures than Ususal

Today, broken middle and high clouds are expected across the country. It will be a calm morning, with fog in some plains and valleys. Light to moderate southwest wind will start blowing during the day.

Temperatures will stay higher than usual, with maximum in a wide range from 8C -10C in places with lingering fog to 14C-16C in the mountainous areas and along the Black Sea coast, in Sofia 11C -12C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the December average and will slowly decrease throughout the day.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).