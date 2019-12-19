Two New Earthquakes in Albania
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2019, Thursday // 19:24| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
New 4.7 magnitude earthquakes on the Richter scale were reported tonight in Tirana and Durrës, Albanian media reported.
The earthquakes' epicentre was near the town of Vlorë, Albania's second largest port. The earthquakes were registered shortly after 5pm local time.
- » A Powerful Storm Left Tens of Thousands Households in Latvia and Estonia without Electricity
- » 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Equatorial Guinea
- » Weather Forecast: Warm with Broken Clouds
- » Global Warming Threatens Reindeer in Sweden.
- » Neno Dimov: There is no Application for Transportation of Waste from Italy to Bulgaria Received
- » Diesel Vehicles under the Euro 3 Standards to be Banned from Brussels