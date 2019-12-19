BDZ Provides over 28,000 Additional Seats for the Upcoming Christmas and New Year Holidays
BDZ-Passenger Transport Ltd will provide over 28,000 additional seats for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. For this purpose, the composition of some trains traveling on the main routes in the country will be increased with additional wagons. This way, the national railway seeks to ensure the convenient movement of its customers during the holidays.
From tomorrow (December 20th) to January 6th inclusive, some trains on the following routes will travel with increased lineups:
• Sofia-Varna-Sofia;
• Sofia-Burgas-Sofia;
• Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;
• Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;
• Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;
• Sofia-Ruse-Sofia;
• Sofia-Lom-Sofia;
• Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;
• Sofia-Blagoevgrad-Sofia;
• Sofia-Petrich-Sofia;
• Plovdiv-Varna-Plovdiv.
- » Boeing 767 Made an Emergency Landing in Fukuoka Because of a Fire
- » 14 People Died As a Result of Prison Gang Fight
- » A Powerful Storm Left Tens of Thousands Households in Latvia and Estonia without Electricity
- » 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Equatorial Guinea
- » 8-Year-Old Boy is the Highest Paid YouTube Star According to Forbes
- » Trend: 33% of Bulgarians Intend to Spend up to 100 BGN for Gifts