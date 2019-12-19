BDZ Provides over 28,000 Additional Seats for the Upcoming Christmas and New Year Holidays

BDZ-Passenger Transport Ltd will provide over 28,000 additional seats for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. For this purpose, the composition of some trains traveling on the main routes in the country will be increased with additional wagons. This way, the national railway seeks to ensure the convenient movement of its customers during the holidays.

From tomorrow (December 20th) to January 6th inclusive, some trains on the following routes will travel with increased lineups:

• Sofia-Varna-Sofia;

• Sofia-Burgas-Sofia;

• Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;

• Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;

• Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;

• Sofia-Ruse-Sofia;

• Sofia-Lom-Sofia;

• Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;

• Sofia-Blagoevgrad-Sofia;

• Sofia-Petrich-Sofia;

• Plovdiv-Varna-Plovdiv.