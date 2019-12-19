Boeing 767 Made an Emergency Landing in Fukuoka Because of a Fire

Boeing 767 of the Japanese airline ANA (All Nippon Airways) made an emergency landing at the airport it departed from, Kyodo news agency reported.

The aircraft, flying from Fukuoka to Tokyo, returned to the airport one hour after its departure. According to the agency, shortly after takeoff, a fire broke out in one of the engines. The plane requested an emergency landing permit in Fukuoka and landed without a problem, airport authorities said.

There were 278 people onboard, none of them injured. The airline is investigating the cause of the incident.

