A Powerful Storm Left Tens of Thousands Households in Latvia and Estonia without Electricity

www.pixabay.com

The powerful storm in the Baltic Sea yesterday left tens of thousands of households in Latvia and Estonia without electricity, DPA reported.

There are over 50,000 households in Estonia without electricity and 17,000 in Latvia.

The wind gust of up to 27 meters per second knocked down trees that fell on parked cars and blocked roads. Navigation in the area was also affected.

