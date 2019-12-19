A Powerful Storm Left Tens of Thousands Households in Latvia and Estonia without Electricity
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2019, Thursday // 20:17| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The powerful storm in the Baltic Sea yesterday left tens of thousands of households in Latvia and Estonia without electricity, DPA reported.
There are over 50,000 households in Estonia without electricity and 17,000 in Latvia.
The wind gust of up to 27 meters per second knocked down trees that fell on parked cars and blocked roads. Navigation in the area was also affected.
- » 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Equatorial Guinea
- » Weather Forecast: Warm with Broken Clouds
- » Global Warming Threatens Reindeer in Sweden.
- » Neno Dimov: There is no Application for Transportation of Waste from Italy to Bulgaria Received
- » Diesel Vehicles under the Euro 3 Standards to be Banned from Brussels
- » Temperature Record in Australia