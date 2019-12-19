5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Equatorial Guinea
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has been reported off the coast of Equatorial Guinea, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was registered at 3:25 PM GMT.
The epicentre is located 172 km from Bata at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no information on possible casualties and destruction.
