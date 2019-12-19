5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Equatorial Guinea

Bulgaria: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Equatorial Guinea www.pixabay.com

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has been reported off the coast of Equatorial Guinea, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was registered at 3:25 PM GMT.

The epicentre is located 172 km from Bata at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information on possible casualties and destruction.

