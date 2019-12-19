8-Year-Old Boy is the Highest Paid YouTube Star According to Forbes

Bulgaria: 8-Year-Old Boy is the Highest Paid YouTube Star According to Forbes www.pixabay.com

An eight-year-old Texas boy tops Forbes magazine's highest-paid YouTube star list, Sky News reported.
Ryan Kaji has been named by Forbes as the platform's highest earner in 2019 for the second consecutive year, with earnings rising from $ 22 million last year to $ 26 million.

The boy has almost 22 million subscribers. Ryan created the channel three years ago and is filming toys reviews and demonstrations of scientific experiments.

Forbes' list is based on pre-tax income derived from things such as sponsored content, advertisements, merchandise sales and tours.

Ryan is already appearing outside YouTube. He has a show on children's television Nickelodeon and a contract with the Hulu television network. Ryan also launched his own merch of over 100 toys and clothing.

Second in the YouTube Top Paying Stars rankings are five friends named Jude Perfect. They are about thirty years old, making stunts and breaking world records. Their revenue is $ 20 million.

Five-year-old Nastya from Russia ranks third. She made $ 18 million thanks to videos showing how she plays with her father.

Here is the full list of the lucky YouTubers:

1 Ryan Kaji, $26 million
2 Dude Perfect, $20 million
3 Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18 million
4 Rhett and Link, $17.5 million
5 Jeffree Star, $17 million
6 Preston (Preston Arsement), $14 million
7 (joint) PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $13 million
7 (joint) Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $13 million
9 DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $12 million
10 VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $11.5 million
